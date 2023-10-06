In White County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Montgomery County
  • Davidson County
  • Shelby County
  • Robertson County
  • Williamson County
  • Roane County
  • Loudon County

    • White County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Christian Academy of Knoxville at White Co. High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.