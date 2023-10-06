We have 2023 high school football competition in Scott County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Shelby County
  • Robertson County
  • Davidson County
  • Roane County
  • Loudon County
  • Montgomery County
  • Williamson County

    • Scott County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Oneida High School at Tellico Plains High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Tellico Plains, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.