Peyton Stearns goes into the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 after her China Open came to a close with a loss at the hands of Jennifer Brady in the round of 64. Stearns' first opponent is Linda Fruhvirtova (in the round of 32). Stearns has +1400 odds to be crowned champion at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Stearns at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Stearns' Next Match

Stearns will open up at the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 by facing Fruhvirtova in the round of 32 on Tuesday, October 10 (at 5:30 AM ET).

Stearns Stats

In her last match, Stearns lost 4-6, 2-6 against Brady in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

The 22-year-old Stearns is 23-16 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament win.

In 10 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Stearns is 14-11 in matches.

In her 39 matches over the past year, across all court types, Stearns has averaged 22.1 games.

In her 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, Stearns has played 21.7 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Stearns has been victorious in 40.8% of her return games and 61.2% of her service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Stearns has won 60.7% of her games on serve and 36.8% on return.

