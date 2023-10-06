Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Monroe County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oneida High School at Tellico Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Tellico Plains, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.