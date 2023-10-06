Leylah Annie Fernandez will play Linda Fruhvirtova next in the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Fernandez has the second-best odds (+350) to be crowned champion at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Fernandez at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Fernandez's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 13 (at 4:30 AM ET), Fernandez will meet Fruhvirtova, after beating Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the last round.

Fernandez is listed at -250 to win her next contest versus Fruhvirtova.

Fernandez Stats

In the Round of 16, Fernandez was victorious 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 against Andreeva on Thursday.

Through 23 tournaments over the past year, Fernandez has gone 25-23 and has not won a title.

Fernandez has a record of 20-16 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 48 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Fernandez has averaged 21.4 games.

In her 36 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Fernandez has averaged 20.5 games.

Fernandez, over the past year, has won 70.5% of her service games and 32.0% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Fernandez has claimed 33.0% of her return games and 70.3% of her service games.

