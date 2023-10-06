If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Lauderdale County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Lauderdale County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

St. Benedict at Auburndale at Ripley High School