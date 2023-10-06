Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Knox County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Christian Academy of Knoxville at White Co. High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian Academy at Webb School of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin-East High School at Roane County High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 6

Location: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Brentwood Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School