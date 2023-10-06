Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Houston County, Tennessee this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Houston County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Houston County High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: McKenzie, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.