Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Franklin County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Huntland School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Winchester, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
