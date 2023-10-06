Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Campbell County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Campbell County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Jellico High School at Cloudland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Roan Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.