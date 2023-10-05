Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Williamson County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Page High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Battle Ground Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentwood Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Thompsons Station, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
