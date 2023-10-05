The contests in a Week 6 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Tennessee include the Vanderbilt Commodores squaring off against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Lindenwood Lions

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Hunter Stadium

Hunter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UT Martin Skyhawks at Eastern Illinois Panthers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: O'Brien Field

O'Brien Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Tennessee State Tigers at Kennesaw State Owls

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium

Fifth Third Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mercer Bears at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

William B. Greene Jr. Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Western Carolina Catamounts at Chattanooga Mocs

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Finley Stadium Davenport Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida (-18.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!