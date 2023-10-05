Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Shelby County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

St. George's Independent School at Northpoint Christian School

Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on October 5

6:52 PM CT on October 5 Location: Southaven, MS

Southaven, MS Conference: Class A - West Region - District 6

Class A - West Region - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wooddale High School at Briarcrest Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Eads, TN

Eads, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

PURE Youth Athletics Alliance at Lewis County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Hohenwald, TN

Hohenwald, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Benedict at Auburndale at Ripley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Ripley, TN

Ripley, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette Academy at Tipton-Rosemark Academy