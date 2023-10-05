High school football competition in Roane County, Tennessee is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Greenback School at Midway High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5

7:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4

1A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Harriman High School at Rockwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rockwood, TN

Rockwood, TN Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4

1A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitwell High School at Oliver Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Oliver Springs, TN

Oliver Springs, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitwell High School at Oliver Springs High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 6

8:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Oliver Springs, TN

Oliver Springs, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Harriman High School at Rockwood High School