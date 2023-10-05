Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Roane County, Tennessee is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Greenback School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Kingston, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Harriman High School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitwell High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitwell High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harriman High School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.