Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Davidson County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Cane Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at John Overton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Antioch High School at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGavock High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood High School at Stratford STEM Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Battle Ground Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Academy at Nashville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Webb School at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donelson Christian Academy at Clarksville Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
