Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Davidson County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Cane Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at John Overton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield High School at Hunters Lane High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Antioch High School at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McGavock High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplewood High School at Stratford STEM Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Battle Ground Academy at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6

6:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3

Class A - Middle Region - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Academy at Nashville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

The Webb School at Davidson Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Donelson Christian Academy at Clarksville Academy