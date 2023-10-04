Player prop bet odds for Max Kepler, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field on Wednesday (at 4:38 PM ET).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (8-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 33rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 32 starts this season.

Gray has started 32 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 28 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.74 ERA ranks third, 1.141 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.0 K/9 ranks 24th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Sep. 28 4.0 3 1 1 4 1 vs. Angels Sep. 23 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 at White Sox Sep. 17 7.0 5 0 0 6 0 vs. Rays Sep. 11 4.0 6 2 1 5 1 at Guardians Sep. 5 6.0 6 3 3 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (114 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .260/.332/.484 so far this season.

Kepler will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 59 walks and 65 RBI (118 total hits).

He has a slash line of .230/.312/.399 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Sep. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 16 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 at White Sox Sep. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 vs. Rays Sep. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 67 walks and 94 RBI (159 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .264/.345/.444 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 72 RBI (157 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .256/.326/.403 slash line so far this season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

