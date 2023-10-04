Oddsmakers give the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) the edge when they host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA opponents at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points. The game has a point total set at 51.5.

Middle Tennessee ranks 13th-worst in scoring offense (18.8 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 105th with 31 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Jacksonville State is generating 362.6 total yards per contest (55th-ranked). It ranks 31st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (310.8 total yards surrendered per game).

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -3.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Middle Tennessee Recent Performance

Over the previous three games, the Blue Raiders rank seventh-worst in total offense (437 yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (407.7 yards per game allowed).

With 22.7 points per game on offense (-33-worst) and 25.3 points per game allowed on defense (22nd-worst) over the last three games, the Blue Raiders have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

Although Middle Tennessee ranks -88-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (278.7 passing yards allowed), it has been better on the offensive side of the ball with 274 passing yards per game (52nd-ranked).

Over the Blue Raiders' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 103rd in rushing offense (163 rushing yards per game) and 93rd in rushing defense (129 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Blue Raiders have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

In Middle Tennessee's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

In Middle Tennessee's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Middle Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Middle Tennessee has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

The Blue Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 1,163 yards (232.6 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 144 rushing yards on 49 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaiden Credle has carried the ball 36 times for a team-high 227 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 87 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Frank Peasant has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 165 yards (33 per game) with one touchdown.

Elijah Metcalf's 235 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has collected 27 catches and one touchdown.

Holden Willis has put together a 212-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 21 targets.

Justin Olson has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 17 receptions for 199 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Sam Brumfield has collected two sacks to pace the team, while also recording one TFL and 12 tackles.

So far Tra Fluellen leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 12 tackles and one interception this season.

