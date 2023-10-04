The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) in a matchup on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Gamecocks will try to pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-4.5) 51.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-4.5) 51.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Jacksonville State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

