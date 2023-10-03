Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games to Bet on Today

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-110)

Twins (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (-110)

Blue Jays (-110) Total: 7.5

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-150)

Rays (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+125)

Rangers (+125) Total: 7.5

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-185)

Brewers (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+150)

Diamondbacks (+150) Total: 8

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-165)

Phillies (-165) Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+140)

Marlins (+140) Total: 7.5

