Corbin Carroll and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at American Family Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:08 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (10-8) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 33rd start of the season.

He has 19 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Burnes has made 30 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), fifth in WHIP (1.069), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 4.0 5 0 0 4 1 at Marlins Sep. 22 5.0 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 16 5.2 5 4 4 9 3 at Yankees Sep. 10 8.0 0 0 0 7 2 at Pirates Sep. 4 6.0 7 4 4 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 153 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 78 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.370/.451 so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 65 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .240/.318/.429 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Oct. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI (162 total hits). He has swiped 53 bases.

He's slashed .287/.363/.508 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2 at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0

