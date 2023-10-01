Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while batting .229.

In 53.5% of his 71 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (14.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (15.5%).

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (26 of 71), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 40 .213 AVG .240 .295 OBP .291 .426 SLG .390 11 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 18 23/12 K/BB 41/9 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings