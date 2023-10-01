How to Watch Titans vs. Bengals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) and the Tennessee Titans (1-2) square off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Titans Insights
- This year the Titans score 7.3 fewer points per game (15) than the Bengals surrender (22.3).
- The Titans average 112.3 fewer yards per game (240) than the Bengals give up (352.3).
- This year Tennessee piles up 90.3 yards per game on the ground, 61.4 fewer than Cincinnati allows (151.7).
- This year the Titans have three turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (4).
Titans Home Performance
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 16-15
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 27-24
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 27-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NFL Network
|10/29/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.