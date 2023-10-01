The Tennessee Titans have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 1.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Titans are 18th in the league. They are way below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Titans' Super Bowl odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 14th-biggest change.

The Titans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee has two wins against the spread this season.

One Titans game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The Titans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Tennessee has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

While the Titans rank 16th in total defense with 344.7 yards allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking second-worst (240 yards per game).

The Titans have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 15 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked 15th in the NFL (22.3 points allowed per game).

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry has run for 163 yards (54.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In the passing game, Henry has zero touchdowns, with five receptions for 71 yards.

In three games, Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 548 yards (182.7 per game), with one touchdown and three interceptions, completing 59.0%.

On the ground, Tannehill has scored one TD and picked up 17 yards.

In three games, DeAndre Hopkins has 14 catches for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and zero scores.

In the passing game, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has scored one time, catching seven balls for 83 yards (41.5 per game).

In three games for the Titans, Denico Autry has registered 3.5 sacks and 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +4000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +2500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1800 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +3500 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +30000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +900 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

