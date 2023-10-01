The contests in a Sunday rugby lineup that shouldn't be missed include the NRL Rugby match featuring Brisbane Broncos taking on Penrith Panthers.

Watch NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos at Penrith Panthers

  • League: NRL Rugby
  • Game Time: 4:21 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • League: NRL Rugby
  • Game Time: 4:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup: Australia vs Portugal

  • League: 2023 Rugby World Cup
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CNBC
