The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .756 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Nationals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of 1.013, fueled by an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .597. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Acuna is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 124 of 158 games this year (78.5%), with more than one hit on 69 occasions (43.7%).

In 37 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 42.4% of his games this season, Acuna has driven in at least one run. In 25 of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 102 games this season (64.6%), including 36 multi-run games (22.8%).

Other Braves Players vs the Nationals

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 77 .343 AVG .333 .433 OBP .401 .605 SLG .589 40 XBH 40 20 HR 21 52 RBI 54 43/48 K/BB 40/32 36 SB 37

Nationals Pitching Rankings