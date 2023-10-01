Richie Palacios, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

  • Palacios has five doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .267.
  • Palacios has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 30 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.
  • He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Palacios has an RBI in 11 of 30 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
.209 AVG .319
.261 OBP .353
.372 SLG .660
3 XBH 8
2 HR 4
7 RBI 9
3/3 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
