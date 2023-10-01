Ozzie Albies vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .689 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .278 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 103 of 147 games this year (70.1%) Albies has had a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- In 21.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has driven home a run in 60 games this year (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 20.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 13 occasions..
- He has scored at least once 77 times this year (52.4%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|76
|.256
|AVG
|.298
|.310
|OBP
|.353
|.470
|SLG
|.551
|29
|XBH
|39
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|62
|53/21
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
