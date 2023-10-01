Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Arcia has recorded a hit in 81 of 137 games this year (59.1%), including 36 multi-hit games (26.3%).

In 12.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (31.4%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (13.1%).

He has scored in 52 games this year (38.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Nationals

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 67 .255 AVG .273 .318 OBP .325 .400 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 33 RBI 31 55/20 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings