Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)



Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Arcia has recorded a hit in 81 of 137 games this year (59.1%), including 36 multi-hit games (26.3%).
  • In 12.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arcia has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (31.4%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (13.1%).
  • He has scored in 52 games this year (38.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.



Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 67
.255 AVG .273
.318 OBP .325
.400 SLG .442
18 XBH 24
8 HR 9
33 RBI 31
55/20 K/BB 46/19
1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Rutledge gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
