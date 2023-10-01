How to Watch NWSL: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Houston Dash and Gotham FC hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the NWSL slate today.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's NWSL action here. Check out the links below.
NWSL Streaming Live Today
Watch Gotham FC vs Houston Dash
Houston Dash travels to face Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena in Harrison.
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch OL Reign vs North Carolina Courage
North Carolina Courage makes the trip to take on OL Reign at Lumen Field in Seattle.
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
