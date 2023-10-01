The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 171 hits, batting .282 this season with 84 extra-base hits.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Olson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .313 with one homer.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 70.2% of his games this year (113 of 161), with at least two hits 47 times (29.2%).

He has homered in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 47.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 16 contests.

He has scored in 59.0% of his games this year (95 of 161), with two or more runs 29 times (18.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Nationals

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .299 AVG .266 .403 OBP .374 .639 SLG .570 42 XBH 42 28 HR 26 71 RBI 66 77/50 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings