Marcell Ozuna and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals and Jackson Rutledge on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .273 with 30 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this year (101 of 143), with at least two hits 35 times (24.5%).

He has homered in 35 games this season (24.5%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

In 39.2% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 65 of 143 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Braves Players vs the Nationals

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 69 .301 AVG .244 .368 OBP .319 .613 SLG .484 41 XBH 28 21 HR 17 50 RBI 47 64/29 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings