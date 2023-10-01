Eddie Rosario -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .256 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

In 58.9% of his 141 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.

In 36.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Other Braves Players vs the Nationals

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 67 .280 AVG .229 .317 OBP .294 .520 SLG .377 27 XBH 21 16 HR 5 50 RBI 24 66/14 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings