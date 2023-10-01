At Nissan Stadium in Week 4, the Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals pass defense and Logan Wilson. See below for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 15.3 5.1 59 143 7.26

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Logan Wilson Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins has hauled in 153 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his squad this season.

Through the air, Tennessee is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 449 passing yards (149.7 per game). It ranks 32nd with one passing touchdown.

The Titans' offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 29th in the NFL with 15 points per game. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 31st with 720 total yards (240 per game).

Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 27.7 times per contest, which is second in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Titans pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 10 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense

Logan Wilson has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

Defensively, Cincinnati is ranked 12th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 602 (200.7 per game).

The Bengals' points-against average on defense is 16th in the NFL, at 22.3 per game.

Cincinnati's defense hasn't allowed a player to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Logan Wilson Rec. Targets 25 9 Def. Targets Receptions 14 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 153 22 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 51 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 45 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 2 Interceptions

