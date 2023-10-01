DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Hopkins' stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Hopkins has been targeted 25 times and has 14 catches for 153 yards (10.9 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Hopkins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Josh Whyle (LP/illness): 0 Rec Treylon Burks (LP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 14 153 20 0 10.9

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0

Rep DeAndre Hopkins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.