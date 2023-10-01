Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Reds on October 1, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Spencer Steer, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Cincinnati Reds visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 31 doubles, 25 home runs, 87 walks and 80 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .268/.363/.447 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Sep. 30
|2-for-2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Sep. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lars Nootbaar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Nootbaar Stats
- Lars Nootbaar has 111 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 72 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .263/.369/.424 so far this season.
Nootbaar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Sep. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Sep. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Lars Nootbaar or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Greene Stats
- The Reds will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (4-6) for his 22nd start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- In 21 starts this season, Greene has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 26
|3.0
|8
|7
|7
|3
|1
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 20
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|14
|1
|at Mets
|Sep. 15
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 10
|6.0
|1
|1
|0
|9
|4
|at Giants
|Aug. 30
|5.1
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Hunter Greene's player props with BetMGM.
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 37 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 86 RBI (158 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He has a .271/.356/.464 slash line so far this year.
- Steer has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 136 hits with 22 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs, 47 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a .279/.353/.468 slash line so far this year.
- Friedl takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 24
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.