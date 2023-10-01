The Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others in this contest.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 217 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 73 stolen bases.

He has a .338/.417/.597 slash line on the year.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in 14 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .366 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 171 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs and 104 walks. He has driven in 137 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .282/.388/.603 so far this season.

Olson has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 164 hits with 35 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashing .264/.312/.465 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 29 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has collected 136 hits with 28 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 45 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.299/.413 so far this year.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Braves Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

