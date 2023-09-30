The No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Missouri is putting up 431.3 yards per game on offense (43rd in the FBS), and rank 42nd on the other side of the ball, yielding 321.5 yards allowed per game. Vanderbilt is compiling 385.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (75th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 384.2 total yards per game (91st-ranked).

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Missouri 385.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.3 (52nd) 384.2 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.5 (41st) 108.6 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.5 (71st) 277.2 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.8 (30th) 11 (127th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has 1,251 passing yards, or 250.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.2% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Patrick Smith is his team's leading rusher with 52 carries for 236 yards, or 47.2 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Sedrick Alexander has racked up 169 yards (on 39 carries) with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard paces his team with 345 receiving yards on 27 receptions with six touchdowns.

London Humphreys has put up a 299-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 25 targets.

Jayden McGowan's 37 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 295 yards.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 1,073 yards (268.3 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 72% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes this season.

Cody Schrader has racked up 403 yards on 65 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Nathaniel Peat has piled up 186 yards on 44 carries, scoring two times. He's grabbed four passes for 81 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Luther Burden III's 504 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has registered 32 receptions and three touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper has caught eight passes for 137 yards (34.3 yards per game) this year.

Theo Wease's 14 receptions are good enough for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

