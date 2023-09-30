The Missouri Tigers should win their matchup versus the Vanderbilt Commodores at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+13.5) Over (54.5) Missouri 33, Vanderbilt 27

Week 5 SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Commodores have a 20.0% chance to win.

The Commodores are winless against the spread so far this year (0-5-0).

Vanderbilt is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Commodores' five games with a set total, four have hit the over (80%).

Vanderbilt's games this year have averaged a total that equals the point total in this matchup.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

The Tigers have won twice against the spread this season.

Missouri has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites (0-1).

Missouri has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 54.5 points, 5.3 higher than the average total in Missouri games this season.

Commodores vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 30.5 20.8 29.3 18.7 -- -- Vanderbilt 33.4 32.4 36.7 28.7 28.5 38

