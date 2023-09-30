Oddsmakers heavily favor the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between OVC opponents at Hardy M. Graham Stadium. UT Martin is favored by 20.5 points. The over/under for the outing is set at 55.5.

UT Martin has the 102nd-ranked defense this season (419.0 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking fourth-best with a tally of 489.8 yards per game. Tennessee State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 432.3 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 102nd with 292.0 total yards per contest.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Hardy M. Graham Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UT Martin vs Tennessee State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UT Martin -20.5 -115 -115 55.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

UT Martin Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin is a perfect 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

One of UT Martin's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

This is the first game this season UT Martin is playing as the moneyline favorite.

UT Martin has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

The Skyhawks have a 0.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 754 yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 140 yards (35.0 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sam Franklin has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 653 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

DeVonte Tanksley's team-high 211 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 29 targets) with one touchdown.

Trevonte Rucker has put up a 162-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 18 targets.

Asa Wondeh has hauled in nine grabs for 141 yards, an average of 35.3 yards per game.

Daylan Dotson paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has .

Jaylon Sharpe is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up six tackles and 1.0 TFL.

JaMichael McGoy has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has six tackles and 1.0 TFL to his name.

