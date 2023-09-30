UT Martin vs. Tennessee State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) will face off against their OVC-rival, the Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium. The Tigers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UT Martin vs. Tennessee State matchup.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Martin, Tennessee
- Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UT Martin Moneyline
|Tennessee State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UT Martin (-20.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends
- UT Martin has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.
- Tennessee State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
