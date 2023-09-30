The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) meet a fellow OVC opponent when they visit the Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

UT Martin ranks 60th in scoring defense this season (26.8 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FCS with 37.0 points per game. Tennessee State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 432.3 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst. On offense, it ranks 102nd with 292.0 total yards per contest.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

UT Martin Tennessee State 489.8 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.0 (110th) 419.0 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.3 (59th) 278.8 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (79th) 211.0 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.0 (92nd) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 754 yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 140 yards (35.0 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sam Franklin has racked up 653 yards on 81 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

DeVonte Tanksley's team-high 211 yards as a receiver have come on 15 receptions (out of 29 targets) with one touchdown.

Trevonte Rucker has grabbed 13 passes while averaging 40.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Asa Wondeh has hauled in nine catches for 141 yards, an average of 35.3 yards per game.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant has thrown for 284 yards on 24-of-48 passing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 162 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Jalen Rouse is his team's leading rusher with 44 carries for 172 yards, or 57.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Dayron Johnson has racked up 107 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Dashon Davis has recorded 86 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on four receptions.

Chevalier Brenson has racked up 77 reciving yards (25.7 ypg) this season.

