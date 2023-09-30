UCF vs. Baylor: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The UCF Knights (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 55 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Baylor matchup.
UCF vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
UCF vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-11.5)
|55
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|-
|54.5
|-
|-
UCF vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- UCF has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Knights have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- Baylor has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
UCF & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|Baylor
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
