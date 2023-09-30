The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) will face off against their OVC-rival, the Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium. The Tigers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UT Martin vs. Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Martin Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM UT Martin (-20.5) 55.5 - -

Week 5 Odds

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Betting Trends

Tennessee State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

UT Martin has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.

