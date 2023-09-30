The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium in a battle of OVC foes.

UT Martin owns the 60th-ranked defense this season (26.8 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with 37 points per game. Tennessee State has been struggling on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 432.3 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, putting up 292 total yards per contest (102nd-ranked).

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Tennessee State UT Martin 292 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.8 (5th) 432.3 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419 (111th) 131 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.8 (3rd) 161 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (50th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant has thrown for 284 yards on 24-of-48 passing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 162 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Jalen Rouse has run the ball 44 times for 172 yards, with one touchdown.

Dayron Johnson's 107 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has nine catches on 10 targets.

Dashon Davis has put up an 86-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on six targets.

Chevalier Brenson's nine receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 77 yards (25.7 ypg).

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent leads UT Martin with 754 yards (188.5 ypg) on 65-of-122 passing with nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 140 rushing yards on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sam Franklin, has carried the ball 81 times for 653 yards (163.3 per game), scoring six times.

DeVonte Tanksley's leads his squad with 211 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 29 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Trevonte Rucker has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 162 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Asa Wondeh has compiled nine catches for 141 yards, an average of 35.3 yards per game.

