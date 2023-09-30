Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Volunteers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (60.5) Tennessee 33, South Carolina 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 SEC Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tennessee vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

The Volunteers have two wins against the spread this season.

Tennessee has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

The Volunteers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 3.3 higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gamecocks have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Gamecocks are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Out of theGamecocks' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

South Carolina games this season have averaged an over/under of 54.5 points, six less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Volunteers vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 35 17.3 37.5 13.5 16 29 South Carolina 28.8 26.5 42 25.5 14 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.