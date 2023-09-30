The Robert Morris Colonials (2-2) visit the Howard Bison (1-2) at Joe Walton Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Offensively, Robert Morris ranks 64th in the FCS with 347.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 51st in total defense (329.8 yards allowed per contest). Howard has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks eighth-best in total yards per game (467.3) and ninth-best in total yards surrendered per game (218.0).

Robert Morris vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Robert Morris vs. Howard Key Statistics

Robert Morris Howard 347.3 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.3 (47th) 329.8 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.0 (10th) 117.3 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.3 (12th) 230.0 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.0 (33rd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has thrown for 802 yards (200.5 ypg) to lead Robert Morris, completing 70.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes this season.

Cyrus Bonsu has 144 rushing yards on 35 carries.

Zin'tayvious Smith has carried the ball 12 times for 126 yards (31.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Noah Robinson has hauled in 26 catches for 413 yards (103.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Chaese Jackson has caught 11 passes for 127 yards (31.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Landen Lucas' three catches have turned into 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has recored 672 passing yards, or 224.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.6% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with one interception.

Ian Wheeler is his team's leading rusher with 22 carries for 181 yards, or 60.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Wheeler has also chipped in with six catches for 72 yards.

Kasey Hawthorne has eight receptions for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and two touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 14 times for 160 yards and four scores.

Breylin Smith's 131 receiving yards (43.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 catches on 13 targets with two touchdowns.

Jarett Hunter's eight grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 91 yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

