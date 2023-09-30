Robert Morris vs. Howard Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
According to our computer projection model, the Howard Bison will beat the Robert Morris Colonials when the two teams play at Joe Walton Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Robert Morris vs. Howard Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Howard (-3.6)
|66.5
|Howard 35, Robert Morris 31
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 5 Predictions
Robert Morris Betting Info (2022)
- The Colonials won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Colonials games.
Howard Betting Info (2022)
- The Bison went 8-2-0 ATS last year.
- In Bison games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colonials vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Robert Morris
|28.0
|27.8
|38.5
|10.5
|17.5
|45.0
|Howard
|40.7
|29.0
|65.0
|19.0
|23.0
|33.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.