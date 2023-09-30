According to our computer projection model, the Howard Bison will beat the Robert Morris Colonials when the two teams play at Joe Walton Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Robert Morris vs. Howard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Howard (-3.6) 66.5 Howard 35, Robert Morris 31

Robert Morris Betting Info (2022)

The Colonials won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Colonials games.

Howard Betting Info (2022)

The Bison went 8-2-0 ATS last year.

In Bison games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Colonials vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Robert Morris 28.0 27.8 38.5 10.5 17.5 45.0 Howard 40.7 29.0 65.0 19.0 23.0 33.0

