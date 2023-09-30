The Rhode Island Rams (2-2) visit the Bryant Bulldogs (2-2) at Meade Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Rhode Island is totaling 403.8 yards per game on offense (28th in the FCS), and rank 58th defensively, yielding 350.5 yards allowed per game. With 363.0 total yards per game on offense, Bryant ranks 54th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 79th, allowing 379.0 total yards per contest.

Rhode Island vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Meade Stadium

Rhode Island vs. Bryant Key Statistics

Rhode Island Bryant 403.8 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.0 (40th) 350.5 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.0 (94th) 123.3 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.0 (66th) 280.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.0 (43rd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (22nd)

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill has racked up 1,116 yards (279.0 ypg) on 73-of-123 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Ja'Den McKenzie has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 174 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Gabe Sloat has collected 107 yards on 29 attempts, scoring one time. He's caught nine passes for 91 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Kahtero Summers' 388 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has registered 18 catches and two touchdowns.

Darius Savedge has put up a 240-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 28 targets.

Marquis Buchanan's four receptions are good enough for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has thrown for 892 yards (223.0 ypg) to lead Bryant, completing 59.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 151 yards (37.8 ypg) on 35 carries.

The team's top rusher, Fabrice Mukendi, has carried the ball 38 times for 227 yards (56.8 per game).

Matthew Prochaska's 265 receiving yards (66.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 11 receptions on 13 targets with one touchdown.

Jalen Powell has caught 15 passes and compiled 198 receiving yards (49.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Landon Ruggieri's 17 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 167 yards.

