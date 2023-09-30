In the contest between the Rhode Island Rams and Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Rams to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Rhode Island vs. Bryant Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Rhode Island (-7.3) 43.0 Rhode Island 25, Bryant 18

Week 5 Predictions

Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)

The Rams covered eight times in 11 games with a spread last season.

A total of six of Rams games last season hit the over.

Bryant Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered five times in 10 chances against the spread last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total six out of 10 times last season.

Rams vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rhode Island 28.3 27.0 35.0 14.0 26.0 31.3 Bryant 19.0 24.0 23.0 19.5 15.0 28.5

