The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) square off against a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the Towson Tigers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Wildcat Stadium.

New Hampshire ranks 87th in total defense this season (387.0 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FCS with 423.0 total yards per game. In terms of points scored Towson ranks 102nd in the FCS (15.8 points per game), and it is 67th defensively (27.8 points allowed per contest).

Below in this story, we will give you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on FloSports.

New Hampshire vs. Towson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Wildcat Stadium

New Hampshire vs. Towson Key Statistics

New Hampshire Towson 423.0 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.0 (70th) 387.0 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.5 (107th) 114.0 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.8 (69th) 309.0 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (82nd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

New Hampshire Stats Leaders

Max Brosmer leads New Hampshire with 1,236 yards (309.0 ypg) on 96-of-156 passing with 12 touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 47 rushing yards on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Laube, has carried the ball 64 times for 307 yards (76.8 per game) and three touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 381 receiving yards on 27 catches with four touchdowns through the air.

DJ Linkins has grabbed 10 passes while averaging 44.3 yards per game.

Kyle Lepkowski's 10 receptions are good enough for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent has put up 697 passing yards, or 174.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.5% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 27.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

D'Ago Hunter has rushed for 168 yards on 33 carries so far this year.

Devin Matthews has run for 146 yards across 38 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Da'kendall James paces his squad with 205 receiving yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns.

Lukkas Londono has caught 12 passes and compiled 150 receiving yards (37.5 per game).

Daniel Thompson's five grabs (on five targets) have netted him 102 yards (25.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

